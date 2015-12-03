WASHINGTON Dec 3 The Federal Reserve is
developing regulations that would set minimum margins for
securities financing transactions as it looks to contain risk
and increase understanding of nonbank financial institutions,
its vice chairman, Stanley Fischer, said on Thursday.
"The more stringent regulation of the banking sector may
push short-term financing activities to less regulated
entities," he said in prepared remarks at a financial stability
conference.
The new rules, intended to "limit such regulatory
arbitrage," would "apply to all market participants, thereby
mitigating the risks associated with regulation along
institutional lines," he added.
The comments come as regulators turn their gaze to "shadow
banking," and Fischer said both policymakers and researchers
"need better models and data to understand the interconnections
between the banking system and nonbank financial institutions."
The remarks did not mention interest rates or inflation.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrea Ricci)