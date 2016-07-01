WASHINGTON, July 1 The Federal Reserve will have a hard time assessing the impact of Britain's vote to leave the European Union because the exit negotiations could take a long time and other countries might also leave the EU, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said on Friday.

"When it's something that is going to go on and unwind over the course of time, it's much harder," Fischer said in an interview with U.S. network CNBC.

Fischer said the Fed would like to know "how quickly the British economy reaches its new configuration with new trade... And then there are the concerns about implications of the British example for other countries." (Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)