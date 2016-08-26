HIGHLIGHTS-India's economy forecast to grow 6.75 to 7.5 pct in 2017/18 - report
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 25 The Federal Reserve's governors are debating what is going on in the U.S. economy and how to set policy, the Fed's No. 2 official said on Thursday.
"The issue of overheating of the economy is being discussed within the Fed board," Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer told a room of labor activists who met with Fed officials to press them not to raise interest rates.
"Everything that's being argued here is being argued in the board as well," said Fischer. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Ann Saphir; Editing by Bill Rigby)
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report estimated on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Jan 31 The Bank of Japan plans to buy 410 billion yen ($3.61 billion) of Japanese government bonds with more than five to 10 years to maturity in its market operations next month, returning to its usual amount, the central bank said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 India's economy is expected to grow by between 6.75 and 7.5 percent in the coming fiscal year, the finance ministry said in its pre-budget Economic Survey on Tuesday, roughly in line with this year's expected 7.1 percent.