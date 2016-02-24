HOUSTON Feb 23 Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said there is no plan to use negative rates in the United States, though the matter is under study.

"We are some ways away from that," Fischer said at an energy conference in Houston. He said the use of negative rates in countries like Denmark "has been better than people expected," particularly in discouraging rapid inflows of capital.

