SAN FRANCISCO Nov 19 Federal Reserve
policy-setting meetings are getting more exciting as a possible
interest rate hike nears, Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said
on Thursday.
"It took a while to get to find the job interesting,"
Fischer, who joined the Fed in 2014 after running the Bank of
Israel, said at the San Francisco Fed's Asia Economic Policy
Conference. "When you for a year have no intention and you know
that nobody else has any intention of changing the interest
rate, going to two-day meetings on what to do about the interest
rate is not exciting.
"But now it's getting exciting and interesting, and seeing
the quality of arguments is really very, very impressive."
