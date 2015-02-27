NEW YORK Feb 27 The Federal Reserve will not
follow a pre-determined series of interest rate hikes once it
begins tightening policy later this year, the U.S. central
bank's No. 2 policymaker said on Friday.
"I know of no plans to behave by following one of those
deterministic paths for the next three years," Fed Vice Chair
Stanley Fischer told central bankers and economists at a New
York forum, distancing the Fed from the pattern of hikes it
followed last decade.
"I hope that doesn't happen, I don't believe it will happen
... because our interest rate policy will continue to be data
driven" and, he added, "shocks happen." Once the Fed lifts rates
from near-zero, "we will not be pre-committed, because the
liftoff was early or late, to being steep or not steep."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)