BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 U.S. workers are beginning to see benefits from a tighter labor market, Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an event with university students, Fischer also said the Fed considers wage gains of around 3 percent to be consistent with a "reasonable" rate of inflation. (Reporting by Jason Lange)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.