TORONTO Oct 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve, which has eased policy at its two most recent meetings, should take some time to evaluate the effect of its actions before doing anything further, a top Fed official said on Monday.

"The Fed does not have to act at every meeting," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters in Toronto.

Fisher dissented on the Fed's decision in August to freeze interest rates near zero through mid-2013, and in September to rebalance its portfolio with longer-dated securities, a program known as "Operation Twist."

The Texan has argued that more easing will not be effective unless politicians clarify fiscal policy.

It is unclear if the Fed's "Twist" operation was effective, Fisher said, noting that 10-year Treasury yields, which initially fell, have risen recently.

