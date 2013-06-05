PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, June 4 There must be a practical limit to the balance sheet of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the central bank cannot deliver quantitative easing "to infinity", Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank said on Tuesday.
"If you're asking without directly asking me, 'Would I support more monetary accommodation if we were running less than 2 percent (inflation), my answer is no. There has to be a practical limit to our balance sheet. I don't know what the number is but you reach a point where people begin to think you're the problem ... There is no QE infinity," he said following a speech in Toronto.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dermira prices $168.5 million public offering of common stock
CHICAGO, March 1 Movement on a bipartisan deal to end Illinois' record budget impasse halted on Wednesday with the Democratic head of the state Senate pinning the blame on Republican Governor Bruce Rauner.