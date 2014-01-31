GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks weaker, dollar slips as Fed continues to weigh
* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
FORT WORTH, Texas Jan 31 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, a constant critic of the Fed's massive bond-buying program, said on Friday he is satisfied with the pace at which the U.S. central bank is reducing bond-buying and expects it to end before the year is out.
"From my perspective, I was pleased that all members of the committee saw things closer to how I have been seeing them," Fisher, who votes this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, told reporters after a talk.
Turmoil in emerging markets that has accompanied the start of the Fed's wind-down of its economic stimulus should not keep the Fed from acting in the best interest of the U.S. economy, which is to end the bond-buying as soon as possible, he said.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 19 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc has been thrust deeper into turmoil with the departure of company president Jeff Jones, a marketing expert hired to help soften its often abrasive image.
