FORT WORTH, Texas Jan 31 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, a constant critic of the Fed's massive bond-buying program, said on Friday he is satisfied with the pace at which the U.S. central bank is reducing bond-buying and expects it to end before the year is out.

"From my perspective, I was pleased that all members of the committee saw things closer to how I have been seeing them," Fisher, who votes this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, told reporters after a talk.

Turmoil in emerging markets that has accompanied the start of the Fed's wind-down of its economic stimulus should not keep the Fed from acting in the best interest of the U.S. economy, which is to end the bond-buying as soon as possible, he said.