FRANKFURT Nov 29 Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official, on Thursday called
for more certainty on U.S. fiscal policy to help businesses and
investment.
U.S. political leaders are trying to broker an agreement to
avoid a "fiscal cliff" - automatic spending cuts and tax
increases early in 2013 unless Congress agrees an alternative -
which threatens to derail growth in the world's biggest economy.
"I'm not advocating one solution or the other," Fisher said
with respect to the U.S. fiscal policy. "I'm begging for greater
certainty."
He added that a temporary fix would not help employment.
Asked about the new Basel III capital standards, which the
Fed said earlier this month it would delay to implement beyond a
Jan. 1, 2013, deadline, Fisher said: "It is to early to form a
judgment on the efficacy of Basel III."
"We are still trying to get our act together. It is helpful
to have international standards," Fisher said.
