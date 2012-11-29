FRANKFURT Nov 29 Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, a top U.S. Federal Reserve official, on Thursday urged
the U.S government to give businesses more of incentives to
invest the use liquidity the central bank has provided to create
jobs.
The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report on
Wednesday that the U.S. economy had trucked along at a
"measured" pace in recent weeks and hiring remained modest.
Fisher called for more action from the government to boost
employment, saying there were limits to what monetary policy
could do.
"We at the central bank have been carrying the load and this
is a very dangerous predicament," Fisher, a self-described
anti-inflation hawk, said during a lecture in Frankfurt.
"Monetary policy provides simply the fuel, but the incentive
has to come from our fiscal authorities," he added.
"The gas tank is full (with liquidity) and now we have to
get someone to ... step on the accelerator to propel the job
creating machine in the United States. There is a limit to what
a monetary authority can do. All we can do is provide
liquidity."
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen and Paul Carrel)