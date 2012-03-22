(Adds comments, background)
CHICAGO, March 22 The U.S. economy is in much
better shape and does not need further help from the central
bank, a top Federal Reserve official known for his hawkish
policy views said on Thu rsday.
Although growth is "slower than we would like," Dallas Fed
President Richard Fisher told Fox Business Network, "it's
gaining momentum."
"We will not support further quantitative easing under these
circumstances because there's a lot of money lying on the
sidelines, lying fallow," he said according to a transcript
provided by the network. "We don't need any more monetary
morphine."
The Fed has kept U.S. benchmark interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds to
stimulate growth, a program known as quantitative easing.
At its March policy meeting, the Fed nodded to recent
economic improvement but reiterated concerns about high
unemployment and its expectation that subpar economic
performance will require keeping rates near zero through late
2014.
Among analysts and investors, however, expanding U.S.
manufacturing and improving labor markets in recent months have
lifted hopes for recovery. In February unemployment was at a
three-year low of 8.3 percent. The housing sector also appears
poised to improve, with permits for homebuilding this week
approaching a 3-1/2-year high.
Traders have reacted by betting the Fed will start raising
rates as soon as July 2013.
Fisher, who is not a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel
this year, said he is not worried about inflation, which he
expects to come down to around the Fed's 2 percent target.
"The real problem in our country is job creation and
prosperity," he said. "And we need to get better fiscal policy
to complement what we at the Fed have done, because it's not
working as effectively as it should."
With rates near zero, pushing borrowing costs lower simply
will not create more jobs, Fisher said.
"I don't see what more would do," Fisher said. "And I
especially could not justify it if the economy continues to
improve along the path which has been indicated recently."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)