(Adds comments, background)
By Ann Saphir
LOS ANGELES, April 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
super-easy monetary policy is doing little to spur job creation
and is giving Congress license to avoid tackling looming fiscal
problems and the towering national debt, a top Fed official said
on Monday.
"By providing monetary accommodation, we are saying, in
essence, 'Congress, you better eat your vegetables, or we are
going to serve you a big plate of monetary cookies,'" Richard
Fisher, president of the Dallas Fed, told the Milken Institute
Global Conference.
The Fed's program of bond purchases is pushing down the
price of debt, interfering with a pricing mechanism that would
otherwise force Congress to come to terms with its "fiscal
misfeasance," he said.
"We have children in Congress," he said. "They need to be
disciplined."
Unless Congress acts to reduce uncertainties around fiscal
policy, the Fed's low-interest-rate policy will remain powerless
to boost jobs, he said, reprising a theme he revisits often in
speeches around the country.
The U.S. central bank last week kept its policy on hold,
reiterating its expectation that it will need to keep rates near
zero through late 2014 to support a weak recovery.
Fisher, who is not a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, has been a staunch opponent of further Fed
easing and identifies as an inflation hawk.
While the Fed has been successful in keeping inflation in
hand, he said, its easy money policy has not succeeded in
bringing unemployment down to acceptable levels.
Unemployment registered 8.2 percent in March, well above the
5.5 percent rate that is typically seen as representing full
employment in the United States.
Asked to explain why low rates have not pushed unemployment
down faster, Fisher said, "My argument is because of fiscal
policy."
Uncertainty over taxes and regulation are keeping businesses
from hiring, Fisher added.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)