DALLAS May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve should not start raising interest rates yet, a top Fed official known for his hawkish views on inflation said on Tuesday.

"I'm not yet ready to advocate an exit strategy," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech on the Texas economy in Dallas. "We have to stop accommodating first."

The Fed last month repeated its expectation that it will keep benchmark U.S. rates near zero through late 2014, and is still in the midst of a program to push down longer-term borrowing costs that is expected to end next month.

"Job growth is still weak, but no further monetary accommodation is going to fix that," Fisher said, repeating his long-held view that it is fiscal policy and clarity from legislators, not monetary policy, that is most critical in boosting jobs at this point.

The U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 8.1 percent in April, as more people gave up looking for work. Hiring slowed for a third month. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Dallas; Writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)