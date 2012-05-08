DALLAS May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve should
not start raising interest rates yet, a top Fed official known
for his hawkish views on inflation said on Tuesday.
"I'm not yet ready to advocate an exit strategy," Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told reporters
after a speech on the Texas economy in Dallas. "We have to stop
accommodating first."
The Fed last month repeated its expectation that it will
keep benchmark U.S. rates near zero through late 2014, and is
still in the midst of a program to push down longer-term
borrowing costs that is expected to end next month.
"Job growth is still weak, but no further monetary
accommodation is going to fix that," Fisher said, repeating his
long-held view that it is fiscal policy and clarity from
legislators, not monetary policy, that is most critical in
boosting jobs at this point.
The U.S. unemployment rate slipped to 8.1 percent in April,
as more people gave up looking for work. Hiring slowed for a
third month.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba in Dallas; Writing by Ann Saphir;
Editing by James Dalgleish)