SAN FRANCISCO Feb 4 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher, a vocal critic of the central bank's
policy of monetary easing, said Monday he expects the U.S.
economy will grow about 3 percent this year.
In an interview with Bloomberg Radio, Fisher also said he
does not believe that any of his colleagues are advocating for
no limits to the Fed's bond-buying program.
"No one is arguing it, to my knowledge," even if inflation
stays below the Fed's 2-percent inflation goal, he said. The
bond purchases are building up a balance sheet that eventually
will need to be trimmed, he warned.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last week left in place its
monthly $85 billion bond-buying stimulus plan, saying economic
growth had stalled but indicating the pullback was likely
temporary.