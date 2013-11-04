BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Nov 4 An ineffective, fractious and fiscally irresponsible government has slowed the U.S. recovery and counteracted the stimulative effects of Federal Reserve's super-accommodative monetary policy, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"While the Fed has been moving at the speed of a boomer in full run, the federal government of the United States has at best exhibited the adaptive alacrity of a koala (without being anywhere near as cute)," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Australian Business Economists.
"Unlike in most recoveries, government has played a countercyclical, suppressive role," Fisher said in Sydney. "The inability of our government to get its act together has countered the pro-cyclical policy of the Federal Reserve."
The Fed is buying $85 billion in assets each month to spur growth and hiring by pushing down long-term borrowing costs. The program is the Fed's third round of so-called quantitative easing, and last week it opted to extend its policy support after a series of soft readings on the economy.
Economists now think the Fed will wait until 2014 before starting to wind down asset purchases, although a clear pick-up in economic momentum could revive prospects for action at the Fed's Dec. 17-18 meeting.
Fisher opposes the Fed's bond-buying program because he said he believes it can do little to boost the economy as long as lawmakers continue to bicker over the budget and fail to confront long-term fiscal imbalances.
He has also warned that keeping policy too easy for too long could seed future inflation.
Fisher will vote next year on the Fed's policy-setting panel.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates