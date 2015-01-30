Jan 30 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Richard Fisher spoke with Reuters about his views on U.S.
monetary policy, the strong dollar, and bond yields. Below are
some highlights.
Were you happy with the FOMC statement this week?
"I was resigned ... I think it would be good to move
earlier, but I'm in a small minority. So I thought the statement
was well-crafted and sent the right signal, and indicates the
committee as a whole is cognizant of the fact that we are in a
mode of preparing to lift off from the zero bound. The question
is when."
Would you have dissented?
"I would not have dissented, but part of that is
resignation, knowing what's doable and what's not."
Are you hearing from U.S. executives about the stronger
dollar?
"In the companies I am talking to, every one of them that
has international operations has mentioned the concern about how
that affects their earnings. The plus side of this is that a lot
of investment flows are coming into the United States because
it's an attractive place to be, and that's good for employment."
"Its kind of like oil prices. If you read what people
initially wrote about oil prices and are now writing about the
dollar, it brings to my mind the vision of Edward Munch's
painting 'The Scream' ... that's the image that's been conjured
up by the initial reaction. You have to think of this much more
thoroughly and in greater depth and if you do, it's not the end
of the world."
"The more income and investment flows we get, the better it
is for our companies big and small to go out and hire American
workers. And it does help on the consumption side, if for
example oil is denominated in dollars, it just helps us have
cheaper goods.
"My business contacts told me that they did see, and this is
uniform, a strong pickup in activity between Christmas and New
Year's and in the first three weeks of January. If you are in
the business of selling to consumers ... you are a happy
camper."
What are markets telling you?
"We have a bubble in the bond markets ... We have a very
rich stock market, a very rich bond market. At some point they
will correct. Right now they are being sustained not by us at
the Fed but by foreign flows."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)