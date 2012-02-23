(Recasts; adds details, background)
Feb 23 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher said on Thursday U.S. economic
conditions were improving and repeated his view that further
easing from the U.S. central bank was not needed.
"The tone is a lot better. It's not brilliant; we don't have
enough new hiring taking place, (but we're) definitely moving in
the right direction," Fisher told CNBC television.
"Given the improvement in the data that we've seen, things
are getting better, not worse. I don't see any need personally
for QE3 here," he said, referring to the possibility of a third
round of central bond buying, or quantitative easing.
The Fed has held overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in government and
mortgage-related bonds.
After the central bank's last policy meeting on Jan. 24-25,
Chairman Ben Bernanke said policymakers were still debating
whether further bond purchases might be warranted.
At that meeting the Fed also said it expected to keep rates
"exceptionally low" at least through late 2014, a statement that
Fisher cautioned against viewing as an iron-clad promise.
"The intention, as I view it, of the committee is to make
sure that we adjust to the real economy, and as new data comes
in, more anecdotal evidence on top of that is confirming what
the data says, then we will adjust. The question is when," he
said,
"I happen to be a little more optimistic about economic
movement here" than some others on the Fed's policy-setting
panel, said Fisher, who is not currently a voter on the
committee.
The Dallas Fed chief said he had told his colleagues at the
January meeting that the central bank's post-meeting statement
might be unduly dour, given what he was hearing from corporate
executives around the nation.
"At the last meeting ... I warned that I thought the
statement was talking down the economy," he said.
(Reporting By Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Kenneth Barry)