CHICAGO, June 26 The Federal Reserve's most
recent policy move is providing only a small boost to the
economy and its costs exceed its benefits, a top Fed official
who opposed the action said on Tuesday.
The Fed last week decided to extend through the end of the
year a bond maturity-extension program called Operation Twist,
in which the central bank replaces short-term debt it holds with
longer-term securities. Operation Twist had been due to end this
week.
"My suspicion is Operation Twist is having a very minor
effect and I have argued that the benefits do not exceed the
costs; the costs exceed the benefits," Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher told Fox Business Network,
according to a transcript provided by Fox. "And that's why I
personally didn't support the program. But I was in a minority."
The U.S. central bank opted not to embark on a new program
of outright bond buying, which would involve large-scale
purchases of securities.
Fisher said he would oppose such a program.
"I would argue against it unless something comes up that I
don't understand," Fisher said, according to the transcript
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jackie Frank)