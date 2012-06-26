(Adds details from interview and background)
CHICAGO, June 26 The Federal Reserve's recent
move to push down borrowing costs by replacing its short-term
securities holdings with longer-term ones is doing more harm
than good, a t op Fed official who opposed the action said on
Tuesday.
The Fed last week decided to extend through the end of the
year a bond maturity-extension program called Operation Twist,
in which the central bank replaces short-term debt it holds with
longer-term securities. Operation Twist had been due to end this
week.
"My suspicion is Operation Twist is having a very minor
effect and I have argued that the benefits do not exceed the
costs; the costs exceed the benefits," Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank President Richard Fisher told Fox Business Network,
according to a transcript provided by Fox. "And that's why I
personally didn't support the program. But I was in a minority."
Fisher, an inflation hawk, has been a staunch opponent of
further Fed easing. Though he does not have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year, he participates in the
committee's deliberations.
All but one voting member on the panel supported last week's
extention of Operation Twist.
The Fed, which has kept interest rates near zero since
December 2008 and has signaled it will keep them there until at
least late 2014, has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term
securities since the Great Recession.
Some economists had expected the Fed to launch a third round
of outright bond-buying last week, and about half of Wall
Street's top bond dealers expect it to do so in the future.
Fisher said he would oppose such a program.
"I would argue against it unless something comes up that I
don't understand," Fisher said, according to the transcript.
"In practical terms, there's a limit to what we can do
without distorting the marketplace," he said. "And that's a
subject of much debate at the committee."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Jackie Frank)