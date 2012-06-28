CHICAGO, June 28 The Supreme Court's decision
Thursday to uphold President Barack Obama's signature healthcare
overhaul removes some of the cloud of uncertainty that has been
keeping businesses from hiring, a top Fed official said.
But the ruling has not eliminated that uncertainty, Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, known for his
view that it is largely uncertainty over future taxes and
healthcare costs that is keeping businesses from hiring, said in
an interview on CNBC.
"It will depend so much what happens in the election,"
Fisher said.
Fisher, an inflation hawk, has been a staunch opponent of
further Fed easing, saying the central bank has done enough to
boost the economy and the onus is on lawmakers to provide fiscal
clarity so businesses can plan hiring accordingly.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)