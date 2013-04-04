NEW YORK, April 4 Japan should conduct monetary
policy as it sees fit, a top Federal Reserve official said on
Thursday, adding however that its aggressive stimulus plans to
boost growth should not pressure the U.S. central bank to press
on with its own asset-buying program.
"It's not my or anybody else's role to approve or
disapprove," Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher, a
critic of the Fed's own stimulus program speaking in an
interview on Bloomberg TV, said of Japanese plans to inject $1.4
trillion into its struggling economy. "They have to conduct
policy the way they want to conduct it," he said.
But he said the move should not pressure the Fed to continue
its own asset-buying program, which Fisher has said he would
like to see wound down gradually.