May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's extremely
accommodative monetary policy has not been as effective in
creating jobs as it could be because the U.S. Congress has not
provided enough clarity on tax policy, a top Fed official said
on Wednesday.
"Inflation is not an issue ... I don't think you can say
inflation is doing any damage to the economy," said Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher when asked in an
interview on CNBC what is holding back the economy. "I think we
do know the answer... which is fiscal policy."
Fisher reiterated his stance that there are limits to the
Fed's ability to buy long-term securities to boost the economy,
and again said he wants the central to begin paring its
purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
The Fed has bought more than $2.5 trillion in bonds to
bolster an anemic economic recovery and speed up the decline in
unemployment, and it is now buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month.
Inflation is currently running well below the Fed's
2-percent target.