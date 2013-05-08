May 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve's extremely
accommodative monetary policy has not boosted jobs as much as it
should because the U.S. Congress and White House cannot agree on
tax and spending policies, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.
"Inflation is not an issue ... I don't think you can say
inflation is doing any damage to the economy," said Dallas
Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher when asked in an
interview on CNBC what is holding back the economy. "The fault
lies with the fiscal authorities, and until they get their act
together, I don't think you are going to find the kind of growth
we would like to see."
The central bank is now buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to bolster an anemic
recovery and push down the unemployment rate, now at 7.5
percent.
Far from igniting inflation - the biggest fear of central
bank policy hawks like Fisher - the bond-buying program may be
falling short of its goals.
Inflation by the Fed's preferred measure is running at about
half the central bank's 2 percent target, leading some to
speculate that, if anything, the Fed may be closer to expanding
than paring back its asset-purchase program.
But Fisher played down that idea, saying that current low
inflation is not "destructive."
Fisher, who does not have a vote on monetary policy this
year, reiterated his view that the Fed has done enough and
should begin paring its purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
"This has been an effort to juice the economy, and it has
done its work," he said. "The question is, what are its limits?"
Since the beginning of the Great Recession the Fed has
bought $2.5 trillion in bonds.
Even as Fisher blamed Congress and the Obama administration
for failures on fiscal policy, he also expressed confidence that
lawmakers would act to fix shortcomings in the Dodd-Frank Wall
Street reform legislation, which was aimed at preventing future
government bailouts of large companies deemed "too big to fail."
"This is a train in motion to correct and simplify how we
deal with 'too big to fail,'" he said. "I do think there will be
action on that front," likely after June, he said.