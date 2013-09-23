SAN ANTONIO, Sept 23 The White House has
"terribly mishandled" the process of picking the next chair of
the Federal Reserve, allowing the U.S. central bank to be
politicized and potential nominees to be denigrated in the
process, a top Fed official said on Monday.
Picking a Fed chair "should not be a public debate," Dallas
Fed President Richard Fisher told the Texas Association of
Independent Bankers.
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, considered
President Barack Obama's preference, withdrew his name from
consideration a week ago, saying his confirmation would incite
acrimony.
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen is now seen as the front-runner.
As a policy dove, she stands at the opposite end of the
policy spectrum from the hawkish Fisher, who said she "would
make a great chairman," adding that they exchange a kiss at the
start of every Fed policy-setting meeting.
Fisher said there are other possibilities for the post,
without naming any.