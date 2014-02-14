Feb 14 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President
Richard Fisher on Friday downplayed the turmoil in some emerging
markets that greeted the U.S. central bank's move to reduce its
massive stimulus program, saying the Fed's focus should stay on
the United States.
"We are the central bank of the United States; we have to do
what is best in our interest," Fisher, who opposes the
bond-buying program altogether, told Bloomberg Radio. "What's
important for us to do is to make sure our economy is strong,
and the rest of the world will benefit if we are."
He also repeated his view that Wall Street reform
legislation does not fix the too-big-to-fail bank problem.