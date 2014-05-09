* Fisher channels Dr. Seuss in push for clear communication
* Forecasts are often guess work; officials come and go
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW ORLEANS, May 9 There are flaws in the
published forecasts of individual Federal Reserve policymakers
and the U.S. central bank should consider ditching them
altogether, a top Fed policymaker said on Friday.
Zeroing in on the so-called "dot chart" the central bank
published quarterly, which show policymakers' expected path of
interest rates, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said they
are largely the result of guesswork. Also problematic, he said,
they reflect the views of policymakers who are coming and going.
"If the dot chart creates confusion, one option would be to
dispense with the exercise altogether," said Fisher, a hawkish
voter on the Fed's policy committee this year. Ever known for
evocative speeches, he channeled the children's author Dr. Seuss
to say: "So, out, damned dot! Out with the lot! It's clearly
time to go."
The dot charts, formally known as the summary of economic
projections, show when each of the Fed's 16 policymakers expect
rates to finally rise after more than five years near zero,
which according to the March publication was 2015. Adopted in
early 2012, the charts also show how high officials think rates
will rise by the end of the next few years and in the longer
run.
Analysts have keyed in on the dots for insight on overall
Fed policy plans, though they have at times contradicted the
official statement from the Fed's policy-making Federal Open
Market Committee (FOMC). The anonymous dot of Fed Chair Janet
Yellen, for example, is no different from those of regional Fed
presidents who may have more extreme views, hawkish or dovish.
In his speech to a bankers group here, Fisher cautioned
against reading too much into the dots, which he called a
"flawed tool," and predicted the Fed would continue to refine
its communications after some breakdowns in the past.
While Fed policymakers generally agree the dot charts are
imperfect, most are resigned to keeping them while the central
bank approaches what will be a delicate tightening cycle.
Still Fisher said no policymaker "is a seer and none possess
Nostradamus-like insight, even (over) a couple of quarters; and,
given that the roster of those who actually vote on policy is
constantly changing, it is a wonder that the analytical
community and market economists have become so fixated on "the
dots,'" he said.
For now the Fed is winding down a stimulative bond-buying
program, which Fisher repeated he expects to be ended at a
policy-setting meeting in October. The central bank has said it
expects to raise rates a "considerable time" after the purchases
are shelved.
"For the economy as a whole, there is abundant liquidity to
finance economic expansion, and the FOMC will assure that it
remains affordable as long as the prospect of inflation rising
above its 2 percent target remains in abeyance," Fisher said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)