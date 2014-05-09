BRIEF-Astrazeneca signs deal with Circassia over Almirall's products
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
NEW ORLEANS May 9 Federal Reserve policymakers are intensely discussing what role the overnight fixed-rate full-allotment reverse repurchase facility will play in monetary policy making in the years ahead, a top Fed official said on Friday.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said no final decision has been made on formally adopting the reverse repo facility. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* Astrazeneca enters into a strategic collaboration with Circassia for the development and commercialization of Tudorza and Duaklir in the United States
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.