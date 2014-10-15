Oct 15 The Federal Reserve, on the cusp of ending its current bond-buying program, should not be thinking about starting a new round of stimulus just because of the recent rout in stock markets, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

"It's much too early to even think about another quantitative easing," he said in an interview on Fox Business Network, referring to the three rounds OF bond purchases the Fed has conducted to push down borrowing costs and boost the U.S. economy. "A market correction doesn't mean the economy is in trouble."

U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday as a decline in domestic producer prices and weak retail sales added to worries over a slowdown in the world economy.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams told Reuters on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should "seriously consider" restarting bond purchases should the inflation outlook take a significant turn for the worse.

Williams said he did not expect such a downturn, however, and predicted that even with the global economic slowdown the U.S. economy and inflation would grow fast enough that the Fed would be able to start raising interest rates by the middle of 2015.

Fisher, who opposed the Fed's current bond-buying program, which is set to wind down this month, suggested on Wednesday that the feeling against restarting bond-buying stimulus is widespread.

""The bottom line is there is a limit to what monetary policy can do," he told Fox Business Network. "And most central bankers say whether it's me or (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen ... we don't need more monetary stimulus." (Reporting by Ann Saphir\; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)