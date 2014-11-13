(Adds comments, background)
Nov 13 Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard
Fisher will retire on March 19, becoming the second policy hawk
to leave the U.S. central bank just a few months before most
economists expect the Fed to start its first round of interest
rate hikes in a decade.
The regional Fed bank's board of directors has hired
Heidrick & Struggles to conduct a search for Fisher's
replacement, the Dallas Fed said on Thursday. The bank will
consider candidates from both inside and outside the Fed, Dallas
Fed board chairman Mike Ullman said in a statement.
Fisher, 65, is required by Fed rules to retire by next
April. During his nearly 10 years at the Fed, he has used his
vote often to dissent against easy monetary policy, including
this year.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, who like Fisher
has been a sharp critic of Fed policy and has also dissented
this year, previously said he will retire on March 1.
Monetary policy hawks typically push for tighter policy and
higher interest rates to beat down unwanted inflation; policy
doves typically prefer looser policy to help boost employment.
The departures leave a pair of openings at the U.S. central
bank as it winds down its bond-buying stimulus and ramps up its
discussion of when it should start raising rates, a transition
that Plosser and Fisher both want to take place sooner rather
than later.
The first rate hike, however, is likely to take place in
June at the earliest, based on economists' forecasts and bets in
futures markets.
Neither policymaker has said what they plan to do next.
