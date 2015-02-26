The prices of assets such as stocks have overshot due in part to
record low interest rates and money printing by major central
banks, and will see a correction "at some point", a top Fed
official said on Thursday.
"I believe markets have overshot and we're in for a
correction at some point," said Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, answering questions after a lecture in London.
Fisher cited the U.S. S&P 500 and Britain's FTSE 100
stock indexes as examples of this trend.
He added that it will be difficult to gauge the full market
impact of the central bank's stimulus measures until monetary
policy is normalised.
"We won't know the result until we normalise monetary policy
and that will take several years," Fisher said.