WASHINGTON Aug 18 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Thursday that central bank policymakers pay no attention to criticism by political candidates of the way it manages monetary policy.

"As far as the impact on our decision-making, whether it's Fed Chairman (Ben) Bernanke or whether it is the the rest of us that sit around that table, we just don't pay attention to this," Fisher said in a CNBC television interview.

Republican presidential candidate Rick Perry, the Texas governor, created a fuss when he said earlier this week that it would be "treasonous" if the Fed "prints more money between now and the election" in November 2012. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Gary Hill)