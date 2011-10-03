(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

Oct 3 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday he dissented against the Fed's latest monetary easing decision because he did not feel the benefits would outweigh the costs,

"We have a limited amount of ammunition," Fisher told CNBC, adding that there were plenty of studies that suggested the Fed's "Operation Twist" would not have that great an impact spurring stronger economic growth.

"I personally did not feel that the benefits ... outweighted the costs," he said. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann in Washington, editing by W Simon )