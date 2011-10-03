(Adds background, quotes)
Oct 3 U.S. political authorities need to lay a
sounder base for economic growth to complement the Federal
Reserve's easy monetary policy and ensure the central bank is
not just "pushing on a string," a top Fed official said on
Monday.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told
CNBC television he expected the U.S. economy would grow at an
annual rate of under 2 percent over the remainder of the year,
but he warned: "We could slip."
Fisher had voted against the Fed's Sept. 21 decision to
rebalance its bond portfolio in an effort to put greater
downward pressure on long-term interest rates.
In the interview, he said his dissent reflected concern
that the action would do little good at a time when an
uncertain economic climate was restraining businesses.
"We have a limited amount of ammunition," Fisher told CNBC,
adding that there were plenty of studies that suggested the
Fed's "Operation Twist" would not have that great an impact
spurring stronger economic growth.
"I personally did not feel that the benefits ... outweighed
the costs," he said. "I think we have done enough at this
juncture."
Fisher, who has long argued an uncertain regulatory and
budget environment was damping business spirits, said he felt
it would do little good to ease monetary policy because the
level of interest rates was not the problem facing the
economy.
"Whatever we do has to have the complementary side ... of
having a fiscal policy that utilizes it or channels it
properly," he said. "Unless it is complemented by fiscal policy
then a lot of what we do represents pushing on a string."
"You lay out clear rules of the road and business will find
a way to navigate," he said.
The Dallas Fed chief said he expected U.S. inflation would
trend toward 2 percent, adding that deflation was not "baked
into the system."
He also said he would prefer if the Fed had only a single
congressional mandate of pursuing price stability. Congress has
charged the Fed with pursuing both price stability and full
employment.
