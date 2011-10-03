(Adds background, quotes)

Oct 3 U.S. political authorities need to lay a sounder base for economic growth to complement the Federal Reserve's easy monetary policy and ensure the central bank is not just "pushing on a string," a top Fed official said on Monday.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher told CNBC television he expected the U.S. economy would grow at an annual rate of under 2 percent over the remainder of the year, but he warned: "We could slip."

Fisher had voted against the Fed's Sept. 21 decision to rebalance its bond portfolio in an effort to put greater downward pressure on long-term interest rates.

In the interview, he said his dissent reflected concern that the action would do little good at a time when an uncertain economic climate was restraining businesses.

"We have a limited amount of ammunition," Fisher told CNBC, adding that there were plenty of studies that suggested the Fed's "Operation Twist" would not have that great an impact spurring stronger economic growth.

"I personally did not feel that the benefits ... outweighed the costs," he said. "I think we have done enough at this juncture."

Fisher, who has long argued an uncertain regulatory and budget environment was damping business spirits, said he felt it would do little good to ease monetary policy because the level of interest rates was not the problem facing the economy.

"Whatever we do has to have the complementary side ... of having a fiscal policy that utilizes it or channels it properly," he said. "Unless it is complemented by fiscal policy then a lot of what we do represents pushing on a string."

"You lay out clear rules of the road and business will find a way to navigate," he said.

The Dallas Fed chief said he expected U.S. inflation would trend toward 2 percent, adding that deflation was not "baked into the system."

The Dallas Fed chief said he expected U.S. inflation would trend toward 2 percent, adding that deflation was not "baked into the system."

He also said he would prefer if the Fed had only a single congressional mandate of pursuing price stability. Congress has charged the Fed with pursuing both price stability and full employment.