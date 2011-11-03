Nov 2 U.S. fiscal authorities have run the country into a financial "cul de sac" and must bring the nation's debt under control by changing their "improvident" ways, a top Federal Reserve official said on Wednesday.

"Of course, they could skip the curb and keep on moving in the same direction were the central bank to accommodate them by monetizing their debts," Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank, said in remarks prepared for delivery at the Bastiat-Hoiles Prize Dinner in New York.

Such a path would lead to hyperinflation, said Fisher, who is known as an inflation hawk.

Lawmakers "must not, and cannot, hide under the skirts of the Federal Reserve," said Fisher, referring to both Republicans and Democrats. "The central bank must never become an accomplice to feckless government."

Earlier on Wednesday, Fisher voted with the majority on the Fed's policy-setting panel to hold a steady course on monetary policy.

Fisher's vote was a departure from his recent dissents against Fed moves aimed at lowering borrowing costs, moves that he has argued will be ineffective as long as fiscal leaders do not clarify the outlook for regulation and taxes.

His vote to maintain an easy monetary policy came as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke warned that Europe's debt crisis posed big economic risks.

Only one member of the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, dissented on Wednesday, calling for more policy easing.

Fisher has often beaten the drum on the need for fiscal policy makers to take action to boost the U.S. recovery and bring the country's budget deficit under control.

Because the Fed restricts policymakers immediately after a policy meeting, Fisher did not comment on the economy or monetary policy. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)