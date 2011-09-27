DALLAS, Sept 27 The Federal Reserve's latest attempt to bolster the U.S. recovery by rejigging the central bank's balance sheet may backfire, hurting the labor market more than it helps, a top Fed official said on Tuesday,

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, one of three Fed officials who dissented against the central bank's Sept. 21 decision to replace some of its short-term holdings with longer-term ones to push down borrowing costs, said his fundamental concern was that the program would not work.

"The monetary accommodation we have thus far implemented has failed to deliver," Fisher said. "There is significant risk that the policies recently undertaken by the FOMC are likely to prove ineffective and might well be working against job creation."

Fisher, a self-described inflation hawk, has voiced similar concerns about other recent Fed easing moves, including its promise in August to keep rates low through mid-2013.

But it is the "scourge of unemployment" rather than the threat of inflation that underlies his latest opposition to Fed easing.

Inflation, now just shy of 3 percent, is likely to decline to the 2 percent level favored by the Fed, Fisher said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Dallas Assembly, a local business group.

Unemployment, on the other hand, is a problem that is largely beyond the Fed's control but is rather the purview of fiscal and regulatory authorities who need to "get their act together," he said.

Fisher also used the speech, the first by a Fed dissenter since last week's meeting, to outline his opposition to another easing tool that some of his more dovish colleagues have floated -- to temporarily allow inflation to rise above comfortable levels with a view to spurring household and business spending.

The policy, a favorite of Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, may be theoretically sound but in practice would likely backfire by allowing inflationary expectations to become ingrained, Fisher said.

The Fed's foremost duty is to deliver price stability, he said.

"I believe that the Fed cannot deliver on its congressionally mandated task of seeking full employment unless it delivers first on its mandated duty of warding off both inflation and deflation," Fisher said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)