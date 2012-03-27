CHOUDRANT, La., March 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve should not ease policy any further, but neither should it start raising interest rates yet, a top Federal Reserve official known for his opposition to recent Fed easing said on T ues day.

"I am personally not arguing at the table or publicly that we should be tightening right now," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech at the Squire Creek Country Club in northern Louisiana. "Before you tighten, you need to stop accommodating." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)