BRIEF-S&P says Alaska municipal bond bank 2017A go bonds assigned 'AA' rating
Feb 14 S&P on Alaska municipal bond bank 2017A go bonds
CHOUDRANT, La., March 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve should not ease policy any further, but neither should it start raising interest rates yet, a top Federal Reserve official known for his opposition to recent Fed easing said on T ues day.
"I am personally not arguing at the table or publicly that we should be tightening right now," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech at the Squire Creek Country Club in northern Louisiana. "Before you tighten, you need to stop accommodating." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 14 S&P on Alaska municipal bond bank 2017A go bonds
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and reporting significantly larger holdings in the four biggest U.S. airlines.
* Halliburton Co - will redeem entire outstanding principal amount of its 5.90 pct senior notes due september 2018