LOS ANGELES, April 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve is keeping inflation successfully under wraps, but uncertainties around fiscal policy are keeping its low-interest-rate policy from boosting jobs, a top Fed official said on Monday.

"Monetary policy is necessary but not sufficient," Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on a panel about job creation at the Milken Institute Global Conference, sounding a theme he revisits often.

Asked to explain why low rates have not pushed unemployment down faster, he said, "My argument is because of fiscal policy."

Uncertainty over taxes and regulation are keeping businesses from hiring, Fisher added.

The U.S. central bank last week kept its policy on hold, reiterating its expectation that it will need to keep rates near zero through late 2014 to support a weak recovery.

Fisher, who is not a voter this year on the Fed's policy-setting panel, has been a staunch opponent of further Fed easing and identifies as an inflation hawk. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)