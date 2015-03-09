HOUSTON/WASHINGTON, March 9 The Federal Reserve
should promptly end its easy monetary policy and press ahead
with an interest rate hike, followed by a set of gradual moves
higher, the head of the Dallas Fed said on Monday in his final
speech as a policymaker.
Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal Reserve
Bank, shrugged off stagnate wage growth, calling it a lagging
indicator, and said inflation will bounce back once energy
prices stabilize.
Fisher, an outspoken former banker and U.S. Treasury
official who has repeatedly called for the Fed to move faster
with a rate hike, is stepping down this month after 10 years at
the U.S. central bank.
Despite the views from Fisher and other policy hawks, the
Fed has kept rates at near zero since December 2008.
The Fed has signaled that it is prepared to hike rates later
this year, with June to September the expected time frame.
"The idea that we can substitute a steeper future funds-rate
path for an early liftoff seems risky to me," Fisher said in
remarks prepared for delivery at Rice University in Houston. "I
would rather the FOMC raise rates early and gradually than late
and steeply."
The Federal Open Market Committee is the Fed's
policy-setting body.
Fisher said that if the economy keeps growing at its current
pace, the jobless rate will be around 4.5 percent at year-end.
At that rate, it would be the lowest unemployment level since
May 2007.
(Reporting by Terry Wade and Michael Flaherty; Editing by
Leslie Adler)