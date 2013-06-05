TORONTO, June 5 The rebounding U.S. housing
market has not yet entered bubble territory, but has corrected
enormously, Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Federal
Reserve Bank said on Wednesday.
"I don't think it's a bubble yet but it has corrected
enormously so my personal view would be to slow the rate of
acceleration (of bond buying)," he said in an interview with
Canada's BNN television.
The central bank official, who has advocated that the
Federal Reserve scale back its quantitative easing program, also
said financial markets have begun to discount this possibility.