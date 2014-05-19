BRIEF-Divestco announces debt financing
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
DALLAS May 19 The Federal Reserve is actively testing tools to raise rates when needed, and has a plan to exit its extraordinarily easy policies that will allow it to do so without sparking inflation, a top Fed official said on Monday.
"We are ready to implement it as appropriate; we won't allow inflation to take hold," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a monetary policy conference at the George W. Presidential Center.
Low inflation at this point is a bigger threat than high inflation, he added.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking on the same panel, was a bit less sanguine, calling the trillions of dollars of reserves at U.S. banks created by the Fed's super-easy monetary policies "inflationary tinder" the Fed needs to prevent from flaring into actual inflation.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Divestco Inc- Entered into a secured loan with BC-OSB Holdings Ltd. for $6.0 million with an initial draw of $5.0 million, repayable September 15, 2020
CALGARY, Alberta, March 21 A Canadian court has placed privately held Lexin Resources Ltd in receivership to sell off its assets, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) said in a statement on Tuesday, weeks after the agency suspended licenses on all of the oil and gas company's facilities.
* Rice Energy Inc - on March 16, Rice Energy Operating LLC, co entered into second amendment to fourth amended and restated credit agreement