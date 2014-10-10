DALLAS, Oct. 10 The Federal Reserve should rethink its forward guidance, potentially ditching its promise to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying stimulus, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday

"I feel it is time to reconsider 'considerable time,'" Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here. "I am not sure if it provides real guidance."

He said he is "pleased" with the current stability of prices, and wants neither deflation nor for inflation to rise more than briefly above the Fed's 2-percent target. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, writing by Ann Saphir)