Caution over Dutch vote pushes euro zone bond yields lower
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
DALLAS, Oct. 10 The Federal Reserve should rethink its forward guidance, potentially ditching its promise to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time" after it ends its bond-buying stimulus, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday
"I feel it is time to reconsider 'considerable time,'" Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters after a speech here. "I am not sure if it provides real guidance."
He said he is "pleased" with the current stability of prices, and wants neither deflation nor for inflation to rise more than briefly above the Fed's 2-percent target. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz, writing by Ann Saphir)
* France's 10-year govt bond yield spread to Germany edges higher
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone economy is picking up strength but growth has yet to translate into a sustained recovery of inflation so the European Central Bank should not yet reassess its policy stance, ECB chief economist Peter Praet said on Wednesday.
March 15 Oman's National Center for Statistics and Information released the following February consumer price data, showing annual inflation at its highest level since at least 2012. OMAN CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.5* 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 2.4 1.8 0.3 NOTE. * Calculated by Reuters because the the centre did not provide a month-on-month inflation rate. Inflation h