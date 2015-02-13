Feb 13 Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher, who will step down from his post next month after a decade on the job, said Friday he rates Mexico's government and central bank higher than the same institutions in Washington.

"Fiscal policy in the United States is a joke," Fisher said in San Antonio, repeating his long-held view that the U.S. economy would be in much better shape if politicians in Washington fixed regulatory and tax roadblocks to growth. "(Mexican billionaire) Carlos Slim is a serious structural obstacle. But Mexico has a far more effective Senate and House and far more effective central bank. Who would have thought that." (Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio; writing by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)