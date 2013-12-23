WASHINGTON Dec 23 Dallas Federal Reserve
President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central
bank had taken an important psychological step when it announced
a reduction in bond buying at its policy meeting last week, but
he favored even bolder action.
"I actually argued ... for $20 billion. I think the market
could have digested that. And we'll just have to see how the
economy proceeds," he told Fox Business television.
"I think that just getting this thing started was very, very
important. I think it was also important for Ben Bernanke to
lead that in his ... penultimate meeting," said Fisher, who will
become a voting member of the Fed's policy committee in 2014.
The Fed announced on Dec. 18 that it would reduce bond
buying in January by $10 billion to a $75 billion monthly pace.