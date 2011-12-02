DALLAS Dec 2 Federal deficits are complicating
efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to help the economy, but
using the central bank as a printing press to solve the problem
"is not an option," a top Fed official said on Friday.
"Our nation has a crying need for public leadership to
correct what's wrong in the economy," Dallas Fed President
Richard Fisher told the Dallas/Fort Worth Minority Supplier
Development Council. Monetary policy, he said, "cannot do it
alone," but "must be complemented by responsible fiscal
policy."
Fisher, whose rotation as a voting member of the Fed's
policy setting panel ends this month, often uses public
speeches to bring attention to the need for the nation's
lawmakers to deal with U.S. debt and budget challenges.
An inflation hawk, Fisher said just the perception the Fed
is pursuing a cheap money strategy will hurt long-term U.S.
growth prospects by raising the specter of uncontrolled
inflation.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero for
nearly three years and tripled the size of its balance sheet
from pre-crisis norms to help stimulate a slow recovery.
In August, the Fed said it expected to hold the federal
funds rate at ultra-low levels at least until mid-2013.
Fisher said the unfunded liabilities from the federal
Social Security and Medicare programs are in the tens of
trillions of dollars.
"Doing deficit math is a sobering if not depressing
exercise," Fisher said.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)