RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, an inflation hawk, said on Friday it is a "dangerous thing" to abandon containing inflation in order to achieve employment targets.

While Fisher told reporters after a speech that he does not think inflation is a problem, he said it is too early to tell if a higher U.S. inflation rate is likely.

At the same time, he said, no one can fault Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the Fed's policy-setting committee to do everything they can to spur job growth.

Fisher opposed the Fed's decision this month to pump new stimulus into the economy.