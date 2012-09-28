BRIEF-AT&T says accelerates deployment of LTE-M network for IOT
* plans nationwide deployment of its LTE-M network for internet of things (IOT) ahead of schedule in Q2 of 2017
RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, an inflation hawk, said on Friday it is a "dangerous thing" to abandon containing inflation in order to achieve employment targets.
While Fisher told reporters after a speech that he does not think inflation is a problem, he said it is too early to tell if a higher U.S. inflation rate is likely.
At the same time, he said, no one can fault Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the Fed's policy-setting committee to do everything they can to spur job growth.
Fisher opposed the Fed's decision this month to pump new stimulus into the economy.
* plans nationwide deployment of its LTE-M network for internet of things (IOT) ahead of schedule in Q2 of 2017
* Allianz Global Investors U.S. Holdings LLC reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Gigamon Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2knhPfn) Further company coverage:
* Route One Investment Company L.P. reports a 5.4 percent passive stake in Post Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2kGFFPu] Further company coverage: