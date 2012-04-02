WASHINGTON, April 2 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central bank won't allow inflation to get out of control and said that investors should beware of expecting endless policy easing.

"A lot of investors ... have counted on us to provide the tailwind rather than just doing the hard work that one needs to do in order to ascertain underlying valuation," he said on CNBC Television.

"I think the easy part for those that just rode on the jetstream of Federal Reserve accommodation is over ... They should now go to work and do their analysis," he added. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)