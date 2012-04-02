WASHINGTON, April 2 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank
President Richard Fisher said on Monday that the U.S. central
bank won't allow inflation to get out of control and said that
investors should beware of expecting endless policy easing.
"A lot of investors ... have counted on us to provide the
tailwind rather than just doing the hard work that one needs to
do in order to ascertain underlying valuation," he said on CNBC
Television.
"I think the easy part for those that just rode on the
jetstream of Federal Reserve accommodation is over ... They
should now go to work and do their analysis," he added.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by James Dalgleish)