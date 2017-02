WASHINGTON Oct 3 A top Federal Reserve official who has opposed loosening monetary policy said on Monday inflation is not currently a worry for the U.S. economy.

"We want to rekindle this economy; we don't want, on the other hand, to kindle inflationary embers. I don't think the latter is an issue right now," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said in an interview on Bloomberg Radio. (Reporting by Mark Felsenthal and Pedro Nicolaci da Costa, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)