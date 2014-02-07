Feb 7 The U.S. central bank is unlikely to
reverse its decision to wind down its bond-buying program in
reaction to the weaker-than-expected January jobs report
released on Friday, a top Federal Reserve official suggested.
"I will say this about the rest of our committee, is they
are not swayed by a single number. They are thoughtful people,"
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher said on
CNBC, referring to the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee.
U.S. employers hired far fewer workers than expected in
January and job gains for the prior month were barely revised
up, a government report showed.
Fisher has long argued for the Fed to wind down its
bond-buying program, saying that it is losing effectiveness.
"I would ask the business people that you talk to what is
holding them back from committing to greater capex here in the
United States and from employing more people - I am very
skeptical that it's monetary policy," he said.